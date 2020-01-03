India Calls For 'Peace & Stability' in Region After Death of Iran's Top Commander in US Strike, Urges Restraint

New Delhi: As tensions escalate between Iran and the United States following the killing of Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called for “peace, stability and security” in the region.

Taking note of the death of the Iranian top general, the MEA in a statement said, “The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India.”

The MEA urged the countries to ensure the situation does not further escalate.

“It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so,” it said.

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm. Qaani has been described by Khamenei as one of the "most decorated commanders" of the Guards during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

Tens of thousands rally in Tehran

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tehran to protest against American "crimes". Women and men, many of them elderly, took part in the procession, some holding up portraits of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The axis of any evil in America, the motto of religion and the Koran is death to America," they said in unison.

"O leader of our revolution, condolences, condolences." State news agency IRNA said there were similar demonstrations in the cities of Arak, Bojnourd, Hamedan, Hormozgan, Sanandaj, Semnan, Shiraz and Yazd.

News of the death of Soleimani, one of Iran's most popular public figures, also saw people hold impromptu gatherings in his central hometown of Kerman.

