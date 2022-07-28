India Can Become Vishwa Guru if SAARC is Bolstered, Kashmir Issue is Resolved: Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi that for India to become Vishwa Guru — (world leader) it was imperative that SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) — was strengthened and all bilateral issues including Kashmir was resolved.

“I want to tell Modi ji that for India to become Vishvaguru and our Prime Minister a world leader you need to revive and bolster SAARC,” she said during her address to her supporters who had gathered to commemorate PDP’s 23rd foundation day.

“The route of India becoming a Vishvaguru goes through Kashmir. Unless its resolution is not achieved, it will continue to hold back India’s growth to become a leader, she said.

“India’s route to becoming a global leader will not come through G-7, G-20 or Quad. It will come through SAARC. Unless you don’t carry along with your immediate neighbourhood, you won’t achieve the position you have set out for,” said Mehbooba.

Established in 1985, the SAARC is a regional forum for seven Asian countries that are in immediate neighbourhood of India. Apart from India and Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka form the alliance. Owing to the cold relations between India and Pakistan, the SAARC has rather been ineffective and economic ties have remained stagnant.

“The greatest hurdle in SAARC is India-Pakistan relations and until they are not normalised Kashmiris will continue to suffer,” she said.

The PDP chief said had the SAARC been effective, India could have called for a regional meeting on the Sri Lankan issue (economic crisis) and looked for resolution of the problems there but it failed.

The PDP chief hit out at the government for what she called politicisation of annual Amarnath Yatra.

“The yatra has been badly politicised. Kashmiris would wait eagerly for the yatra to start earlier but now it is being conducted to give an impression that locals are against it,” she said.

She said pilgrims in Uttarakhand are limited to 500 per day but in Kashmir it is free for all. “Pilgrims are being made a scapegoat,” she said, adding they were housed in vulnerable areas where tents had never been pitched before.

Saying her father and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was votary of peace in neighbourhood, she said he always advocated friendship with Pakistan and engaging the separatist leadership. “He would say that unless peace won’t come, no progress would be achieved.”

She said it was PDP whose efforts resulted in ushering peace by talking with Pakistan and Hurriyat. “The result was that Ikwan Raj came to an end and people breathed easy,” she said, referring to three years between 2002-2005 when Mufti Sayeed was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“My father Mufti Sayeed had persuaded then Prime Minister Vajpayee ji to start dialogue with Pakistan. As a result, the LoC routes were opened to PoK,” she added.

“In 2014 elections we got 28 and BJP and allies got 28. Mufti Sayeed aligned with BJP because he wanted resolution of Kashmir. He wanted to align with a party that will rule for a long time in India. And have a say,” she said, reasoning why PDP formed the government with BJP in 2014.

