Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

India Can End up with Five Percent Real GDP Growth This Fiscal, Says Bibek Debroy

In the present scenario achieving a nine per cent GDP growth will be difficult, PM's Economic Advisory Council chairman Bibek Bedroy said.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Can End up with Five Percent Real GDP Growth This Fiscal, Says Bibek Debroy
File photo of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy.

Kolkata: India can end up with a real GDP growth of five per cent this financial year excluding the inflation rate, Bibek Debroy, the chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council said on Friday.

In the present scenario achieving a nine per cent GDP growth will be difficult, he said at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet here.

"The aspirational growth rate could be between 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent. At this stage it will be difficult to attain nine per cent GDP growth," he said.

"This year the growth rate will end at five per cent and this is real and not nominal ... Next year, the GDP growth rate could be anything between 6 to 6.5 per cent," he said.

Recently IMF had pegged India's GDP growth at 4.8 per cent for 2019-20, much less than its October projection of 6.1 per cent.

Debroy said that Indian economy at present is growing in an environment which is somewhat protectionist and has declining exports.

"The period during which the country grew at high GDP growth rates like nine per cent, the exports-to-GDP ratio was20 per cent. But now with developed countries resorting to protectionism and after the collapse of the WTO, contribution of exports to GDP in a large way does not seem possible", he said.

Debroy said "With India being strong in services and not manufacturing, the country will have to give some to get some. It is a quid pro quo situation particularly in a regional trade bloc kind of arrangement".

On taxation regime, he said that the country is moving towards stable direct tax regime without any exemption.

"Goods and Services Tax (GST) is still work in progress. GST was supposed to be revenue neutral. But the government has lost revenue post-GST implementation, which is not tenable," Debroy said.

He said, "When both direct tax and GST rates get stabilised in future, a day might come when there would be no need to present budgets in the Parliament".

Regarding the high cost of capital, Debroy said it will continue to be so as it is a scarce resource in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram