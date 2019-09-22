Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'India Can Never Have Better Friend Than Me': With Birthday Greetings to PM Modi, Trump Makes a Pre-poll Promise

Addressing a gathering of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event, Trump greeted him 'happy birthday' and said the prime minister marked 'another milestone' this week. Modi turned 69 on September 17.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
'India Can Never Have Better Friend Than Me': With Birthday Greetings to PM Modi, Trump Makes a Pre-poll Promise
PM Modi at Howdy. Modi event in Houston
Houston: US President Donald Trump on Sunday greeted 'Happy Birthday' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 69 last week.

Addressing a gathering of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event, Trump greeted him 'happy birthday' and said the prime minister marked "another milestone" this week. Modi turned 69 on September 17.

He praised Modi for doing "exceptional job" in India and said Indians voted "overwhelmingly" for him. Trump said if he is elected, India will have a "true friend" in the White house. He said "India can never have a better friend" then Trump.

Earlier, Trump said that he and his "friend" Modi will have a "good time" at the mega event. "Look forward to being with our great India loving community!" he tweeted. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

