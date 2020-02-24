Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

India Cannot Allow Interference of Outsiders in Internal Affairs: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who spoke at the 32nd annual convocation ceremony of the Goa University, said those who try to advise India on internal matters, the country should say "please take care of yourselves, we will take care of ourselves".

IANS

Updated:February 24, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Cannot Allow Interference of Outsiders in Internal Affairs: Venkaiah Naidu
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Panaji: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said India cannot allow outsiders to interfere in the country's internal affairs.

Speaking at the 32nd annual convocation ceremony held at the Goa University, Naidu said, "To those who try to advise India on internal matters, the country should say 'please take care of yourselves and we will take care of ourselves'".

"Because if you want to progress, you need to have peace. You cannot have any outside interference in India's internal affairs. Some people are trying to give us lessons. But we are capable of solving our own problems, we should tell them," Naidu said.

"We should tell them, thank you for your lessons, please take care of yourselves and we'll take care of ourselves. And all of us together let us take care of the world," the vice president also said.

Naidu also said that India wants to peacefully co-exist with its neighbours. "We want to have peaceful co-existence with all, including with our troubling neighbour, who is aiding, abetting, training, funding terror, day in and day out," he said.

"Terror is the enemy of humanity. Let the world come together and take action against those nations who are aiding, funding, training terror," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram