India Cannot Allow Interference of Outsiders in Internal Affairs: Venkaiah Naidu

Panaji: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said India cannot allow outsiders to interfere in the country's internal affairs.

Speaking at the 32nd annual convocation ceremony held at the Goa University, Naidu said, "To those who try to advise India on internal matters, the country should say 'please take care of yourselves and we will take care of ourselves'".

"Because if you want to progress, you need to have peace. You cannot have any outside interference in India's internal affairs. Some people are trying to give us lessons. But we are capable of solving our own problems, we should tell them," Naidu said.

"We should tell them, thank you for your lessons, please take care of yourselves and we'll take care of ourselves. And all of us together let us take care of the world," the vice president also said.

Naidu also said that India wants to peacefully co-exist with its neighbours. "We want to have peaceful co-existence with all, including with our troubling neighbour, who is aiding, abetting, training, funding terror, day in and day out," he said.

"Terror is the enemy of humanity. Let the world come together and take action against those nations who are aiding, funding, training terror," he added.

