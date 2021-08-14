India Celebrates 75 years of Independence, But Tribal Areas Still Await Freedom

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year, but people in tribal and backward areas like Bastar are still striving for freedom and ‘purna swaraj’.

In the remote Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, News18 met 30 village sarpanchs, who, at the lowest rungs of democracy, enable various dimensions of democracy at the village level.

A sarpanch is the head of the village, but lives in constant fear, despite being a public representative. They usually live in the district headquarters or block headquarter but not in their respective villages from where they’re elected. In reality, where they should be addressing issues of development in their villages, they have been reduced to mere watchdogs.

Village without a sarpanch

Channu Korsa is the sarpanch of Silger in Sukma district. Channu says he became the sarpanch in 2004 and won the election unopposed but stopped going to the village since the Salwa Judum campaign in Bastar.

Many village people too are living outside the village in camps. Even though he lives at the district headquarters, he helps the villagers with basics like ration and water. Channu says that he wants to provide electricity, school ashrams and basic facilities to his village. He says, after 17 years the state government has finally approved basic facilities for the camp.

“When no one was ready to become a sarpanch in the village, I contested the election unopposed and became sarpanch but I could not live in the village. Today, there are more than 20 such panchayats in Sukma district where sarpanches were elected, but can’t live locally. It seems that even though the country has become independent, we still cannot consider our region as completely independent," he laments.

Kalju Kawasi is head of Bijapur district’s Tuswal Panchayat. He currently resides in a village in Dantewada. He says he lived in his village till 2013 but gradually the Maoists threw him and his family out.

But in the panchayat elections in 2020, he filed his nomination and won.

He says he wants to do something for the village, but due to the sensitive area and the Maoists’ hold, there is nothing he can do.

He wants a hospital, an anganwadi, a good school, or at least the means to reach them from his village.

“The Maoists pushed us out of the village calling us police informers. We care about the development of the village but cannot do anything," says Kalju.

Sunder Alami, the sarpanch of Tumri Gunda Panchayat of Bijapur district, says that he is a sarpanch for the second time, but in 2016 the Naxalites threw him out of the village by calling him a police informer.

“I demanded a road for development in the village but Maoists did not like these things, after which they threw me out of the village. So for my safety, I stay in any block, sometimes in Dantewada district or in any city. My relatives come here whenever I have to go to the village. So when the villagers say that you can come today, only then I go to the village. It was my dream to provide basic facilities, schools, anganwadis and hospitals and local employment to the people of the village, but now we can only use the things given by the government. How far can we reach? Even today our village is living in the absence of basic facilities. I only thought about the development of the village, due to which I was thrown out of the village, now I have this biggest responsibility to save my life," he rues.

Saibo ram is a Janpath member of Koshalnar of Bijpur district, he said that our area which is full of forest produce, forest wealth, tendu leaves and many other things due to which the people here get employment. “But they also need clean water, road, drain, school, hospital. We want to provide those for them but due to the dominance of Maoists in the village, I do not even live in my block. I am afraid that if I say anything in the name of development, they wont let me speak or even let me enter my village ever," he says.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here