India, China Armies Celebrate Independence Day at Nathu La

On the occasion of India's Independence Day on Wednesday, the armies of India and China held a special Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) at Nathu La Pass, Sikkim, an Army official said.The meeting took place in an atmosphere of warmth and friendship, 'with an aim to enhance mutual trust and border peace', the official added.The People's Liberation Army of China celebrating with Indian troops at the border on Independence Day was seen as a reciprocal gesture to the Indian Army participating in PLA's Founding Day celebrations earlier this month.Such interactions between the two armies have resulted in enhancement of goodwill and mutual understanding between the two nations, the official added.The armies of India and China were engaged in a 73-day-long stand-off in Dokalam last year, due to which ties had become frosty."Beside interactions between the two armies, a cultural programme showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the two countries were presented by both sides to celebrate the occasion," the sources said.Pleasantries were also exchanged in North Sikkim at Kongra La.A ceremonial BPM was also held in Eastern Ladakh, Indian BPM huts — Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD.The Indian delegations were led by Brigadier V K Purohit and Colonel Anil Kumar Sharma.