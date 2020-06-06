India-China Army Commanders to Hold Talks Today Amid Month-Long Standoff in Ladakh

Top Chinese and Indian generals will meet at a Himalayan outpost on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday in a bid to end the latest frontier showdown in eastern Ladakh that has seen thousands of troops sent to both sides.

The Indian delegation of officials will be led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of 14 Corps, along with 10 other officers who were part of the earlier meetings with the Chinese counterparts, while the Chinese military will be represented by Major General Lin Liu, Corps Commander, South Xinjiang Military Division and 10 other officers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The meeting, which is expected to start around 9am, will take place at Chushul-Moldo Border meeting point. It will begin with an informal meeting and greeting among the officials followed by a breakfast event for the officials. The formal delegation-level talks will begin thereafter.

This comes a day after the foreign ministry officials of both nations on Friday discussed the flaring of tensions on the disputed border, and resolved to settle the differences peacefully, “bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The Indian side is expected to present specific proposals at the talks to de-escalate tension in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Demchok - the three areas in eastern Ladakh where the two sides have been on a bitter standoff for the last one month, the sources said.

It is not immediately known what will be the proposals that the Indian military will take to the negotiating table but it is understood that it will insist on return to status quo in all the areas. The two sides have already held at least 10 rounds of negotiations between local commanders as well as major general-rank officials of the two armies but the talks did not yield any positive result, they said.

After the standoff began early last month, the Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops will adopt a firm approach dealing with the aggressive posturing by the Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.

The Chinese Army is learnt to have deployed around 2,500 troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually enhancing temporary infrastructure and weaponry. India has also been bolstering its presence by sending additional troops and artillery guns, the sources said.

The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.