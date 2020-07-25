India-China Border Row: Complete Disengagement of Armies at Certain Points in Eastern Ladakh, Say Sources

The ongoing engagement and dialogue between India and China has resulted in complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15 and 17 A in eastern Ladakh, sources said on Saturday.

A meeting between senior military commanders is expected in the coming week to further work out the modalities of disengagement at Pangong Tso lake area, news agency ANI quoted the sources as saying.

The dialogue between the two countries has been taking place at both the military and diplomatic levels.

The development came a day after India and China agreed on "early and complete" disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh. The two sides agreed that another meeting of senior army commanders may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure "expeditiously" complete disengagement and de-escalation" and restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) said.

The nearly three-hour-long virtual talks on Friday were held under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs.

The MEA said the two sides noted that this was in accordance with the agreement reached between the two Special Representatives during their telephonic conversation on July 5. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a nearly two-hour-long telephonic conversation on July 5 to bring down tension between the armies of the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides commenced the disengagement process from July 6 following talks between Doval and Wang who are Special Representatives for the boundary question.