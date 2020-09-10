India-China Border Standoff LIVE: Lunch Meet Begins in Moscow, Jaishankar to Serve Up Stern Message on LAC Peace to Chinese Counterpart

India-China Border Standoff LIVE Updates: External affairs minister S Jaishankar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over lunch in Moscow today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting. At the lunch meeting, which will also be attended by the Russian foreign minister, Jaishankar is likely to categorically tell Wang that it cannot be business at usual at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh unless China commits to restoring peace.



This luncheon assumes significance as it will take place just a couple of hours before the crucial India-China bilateral meeting in Moscow. Russia, a good friend of both India and China, despite not intervening in the LAC (Line of Actual Control) issue appears to be nudging the two sides to talk.

Sep 10, 2020 4:46 pm (IST) SCO Meeting of Foreign Ministers at Moscow: At the formal opening of the meeting in Moscow of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. pic.twitter.com/QjtYnUxJlw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 10, 2020

Sep 10, 2020 4:35 pm (IST) Luncheon Between Indian, Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Begins | The luncheon between Indian, Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers has begun.

Sep 10, 2020 4:30 pm (IST) Rajnath Singh at Rafale Ceremony | Rajnath Singh used the ceremony send a strong message to China over its belligerence in eastern Ladakh, saying national security is a major priority for India and it is determined to protect its territory. Singh said induction of Rafale jets into the IAF is crucial considering the kind of atmosphere being created along India's border.

Sep 10, 2020 4:23 pm (IST) Induction of Rafale Jets Stern Message to Those Eyeing India's sovereignty:Rajnath Singh | "The induction of Rafale jets is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This kind of induction is very important for the kind of atmosphere that has been created on our borders," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at Rafale jets induction ceremony.

Sep 10, 2020 4:07 pm (IST) Previously | On the evening of September 8, Chinese troops had objected to India taking the heights of Finger 3 and in retaliation had taken the feature between Finger 3 and Finger 4 with their weapons. The aerial distance between the two was less than 300 meters. "Indian troops are on the western side of Finger 3 while PLA occupies the height towards the lake. They are carrying their weapons, which is unusual because usually patrol parties are very discreet about their weapons," the officer said.

Sep 10, 2020 3:59 pm (IST) North Bank of Pangong Tso 'Peaceful' After Days of India-China Tension | After two tensed nights between India and China, north bank of Pangong Tso was relatively "peaceful and incident-free", officials told News18. However, they added that troops on both sides continue to hold on to their respective heights between Finger 3 and Finger 4. "There has been no incident since last night in any sector along the LAC," a security official said, adding that however no significant reduction in number of soldiers could be seen on China's side.

Sep 10, 2020 3:53 pm (IST) WATCH | What Message Will S Jaishankar Give To China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, When They Meet In Moscow?

Sep 10, 2020 3:49 pm (IST) What's Happening at Border? But the biggest provocation came on Monday evening when Chinese PLA troops opened fire in the air to intimidate the Indian troops in the Chushul sub-sector, as revealed by the Indian army. However, here too China had initially blamed India for opening warning shots. In over 40 years, this was the first time ever that shots were fired at the LAC, aggravating the situation even further. It is in this tense atmosphere that Jaishankar and Wang will meet late afternoon in Moscow.

Sep 10, 2020 3:47 pm (IST) What's Happening at Border? In the run-up to the meeting in Moscow, China opened up another front in the South bank of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh. There were attempts at ingression on the intervening nights of August 29-30. Subsequently, as the ground commanders were talking, another attempt by China was made on 31st night though China presented a different version, accusing India of the same.

Sep 10, 2020 3:45 pm (IST) Eyes on What S Jaishankar Will Say | When Jaishankar meets Wang, this is what he is likely to tell him -- the LAC situation is grave and unprecedented and requires disengagement at the earliest and a subsequent de-escalation of the troops and ammunition that were amassed first by China and then mirrored by India. Both sides should abide by the protocols and agreements to main peace and tranquility on the border.

Sep 10, 2020 3:43 pm (IST) Will Russia Step in? On Tuesday, when News18.com asked the Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin in New Delhi whether Moscow would want to step into the matter as the LAC is getting tense, he said it was not in sync with the Russian foreign policy to intervene “unless both sides ask us to”. However, Babushkin stressed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) platform could help build trust and understanding.

