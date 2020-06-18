India-China Border Violence LIVE Updates: China’s Claims Over Galwan Valley Exaggerated & Untenable, Says India, Calls for Responsible Handling of Situation

India-China Border Violence LIVE Updates: India has taken strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, saying its "exaggerated and untenable claims" are contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's response came after China claimed that the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is a part of its territory. "As we have conveyed earlier today, External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh," Srivastava said late Wednesday night.
"Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, India delivered a strong message to China that the "unprecedented" incident in the Galwan Valley will have a "serious impact" on the bilateral relationship and held the "pre-meditated" action by Chinese army directly responsible for the violence that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.
Read More
Jun 18, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Last Rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar | Mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, being taken for last rites in Bihta, Bihar.
Trump's Previous Offer | Trump last month had offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between the two Asian neighbours, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions. Both India and China had turned down Trump's offer.
Jun 18, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
A Recap | The violent clashes on Monday night, which left at least 20 soldiers of the Indian Army dead, is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while more than 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.
'No Formal Plans' of US Meditating India-China Issue | The White House on Wednesday said there were "no formal plans" when asked if United States President Donald Trump would mediate between India and China on the border issue. "There are no formal plans on that," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when asked about the mediation.
Jun 18, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Meanwhile, India Gets Elected to UNSC | India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term on Wednesday, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held Wednesday.
Jun 18, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
'May Ask Private Services to Also Reduce Dependence' | The department of Telecom is also actively considering taking steps to ask private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on China-made equipment. The network security of equipment made by Chinese companies are always raising questions about security, added the sources.
Jun 18, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
No Chinese Equipment for 4g Upgradation? The Department of Telecom is set to ask state-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese equipment in the upgradation of its 4G faculties, which is being supported as part of the company's rehabilitation package. Government sources said the department has been asked to rework the tender in this regard.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, said the “unprecedented” development will have a “serious impact” on the bilateral ties, holding the…
Jun 18, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Remains of Colonel Santosh Babu Brought Home | Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, was brought to his residence in Suryapet late last night.
Telangana: Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in #GalwanValley, was brought to his residence in Suryapet late last night (17th June) pic.twitter.com/cAweo1WyPC
Jaishankar to Chinese Counterpart | In a telephonic conversation, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Wi India's protest in the "strongest terms" and said the Chinese side should reassess its actions and take corrective steps, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Jun 18, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
China's Claim Over Galwan Valley 'Exaggerated': MEA | India on Wednesday took strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, saying its "exaggerated and untenable claims" are contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides.
Jun 18, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar Brought Home | Mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, brought to his residence in Patna, Bihar.
China on NATO Radar | NATO is reassessing its situation with regards to China, a top American envoy to the powerful military grouping has said, asserting that Beijing is on its radar more than ever in the past.
Jun 18, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
India on Chinese Statement That Galwan Valley Belongs to Them | In response to a query on the statement by the Chinese side that the sovereignty of the Galwan valley area belongs to China, the Official Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said,
❝As we have conveyed earlier today External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh. Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding.❞
Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. (Reuters)
In a telephonic conversation, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Wi India's protest in the "strongest terms" and said the Chinese side should reassess its actions and take corrective steps, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said the two sides agreed to "cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible", and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries.
The clash in Galwan Valley on Monday night is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.
The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.
Prior to the clashes, both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.