Indian Army Bids Adieu to Colonel Santosh Babu Who Was Martyred in Clash With China

The Indian Army paid its last respects to Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu the brave son of Telangana who made the supreme sacrifice of his life in service to the Nation.

The mortal remains of the officer were received at Hakimpet Air Force Station on Wednesday by senior government officials and Military personnel of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area with full military honours befitting a soldier, an official release said.

Colonel B Santosh Babu, an alumni of Sainik School Korukonda and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, got commissioned into the Bihar Regiment from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and went on to complete the Defence Service Staff Course from Wellington before taking over the command of his Battalion, according to the release.

He is survived by his wife B Santosh and two children, who reached Hyderabad for the last rites accompanied by the officials of the headquarters, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

A wreath on behalf of the Army Commander and all ranks of Southern Command was laid in honour of the valiant soldier by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME (Military College Of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering), it said.

Tributes were also paid by the Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, State Ministers K Rama Rao, Malla Reddy, Jagdish Reddy, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other army officials.

The last rites of Colonel Santosh Babu will be performed with full Military honours tomorrow at his home town Suryapet in presence of family members and well-wishers, the release said.

Santosh was among the 20 soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a clash with Chinese troops.