India, China Disengagement Process to End Today from Gogra-Hot Springs, a Key Friction Point in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops will conclude their disengagement process from the Gogra-Hotsprings area at Patrol Point 15 in eastern Ladakh on Monday after a breakthrough was reached in the latest round of military talks between the two sides four days ago. The talks marked a huge progress in the ongoing military standoff between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The disengagement process began on September 8 after they two sides issued a joint statement announcing that a consensus was reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting held on July 17, 2022.

The statement further said the Indian and Chinese troops at PP-15 are “disengaging in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

Over the weekend, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh, even as Indian and Chinese militaries began disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in the region.

The Army said Gen Pande witnessed Parvat Prahar exercise besides interacting with officers and troops deployed in the region. The exercise featured a display of operational capabilities by artillery guns and other key weapon systems. “Gen Manoj Pande #COAS visited #LadakhSector and witnessed Exercise PARVAT PRAHAR. #COAS was briefed on operational preparedness by commanders on ground. He interacted with the officers & troops & complimented them for their steadfastness and professional standards,” the Indian Army had tweeted.

In the last military talks between the two sides, much of the issues related to PP-15 were resolved. “Only minor differences were pending, which were subsequently taken up for discussion in a Major General level meeting between the two sides,” a source within the government had told CNN-News18.

While the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area has been view as a huge progress, there has been no progress or resolution in the standoff in Demchok and Depsang regions. Announcing the beginning of the disengagement process, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Friday that the disengagement process in Patrolling Point 15 will be completed by Monday.

“As per the agreement, the disengagement process in this area started on September 8 at 0830 hours and will be completed by September 12. The two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas,” he had said.

