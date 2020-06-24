INDIA

1-MIN READ

India, China Holding Diplomatic Talks to Ease Border Tension

Image for representation only (File Photo: Reuters)

The talks are scheduled to be held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao, they said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
New Delhi: India and China are holding diplomatic talks through video conference on Wednesday to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region, officials said.

The talks are scheduled to be held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao, they said.

The two sides held their first diplomatic talks in June. The talks are being held two days after Chinese and Indian armies arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

