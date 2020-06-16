India-China Border Faceoff LIVE: Commanding Officer Among 3 Killed as Both Sides Suffer Casualties in Clash at Ladakh's Galwan Valley

Read More

India-China Border Standoff LIVE Updates: A Commanding Officer of the Indian Army and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension. A report in China's state-owned Global Times said the Chinese army suffered five casualties.While the exact nature of the violent confrontation is not known yet, sources said no firearms were used. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army said in a brief statement.