India-China Border Faceoff LIVE: Commanding Officer Among 3 Killed as Both Sides Suffer Casualties in Clash at Ladakh's Galwan Valley

India-China Border Standoff LIVE Updates: A Commanding Officer of the Indian Army and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension. A report in China's state-owned Global Times said the Chinese army suffered five casualties.
While the exact nature of the violent confrontation is not known yet, sources said no firearms were used. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army said in a brief statement.
Read More
Jun 16, 2020 2:50 pm (IST)
China’s State-owned Media Does U-turn on Casualties | Minutes after it reportedly said that China suffered five casualties, state-owned Global Times has denied giving out the exact number of casualties on the Chinese side.
The official Global Times accounts have NEVER reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times CANNOT confirm the number at the moment.
A statement released by the Indian Army said the casualties were suffered on Monday night at Ladakh's Galwan Valley and that a meeting is underway between senior officials of both militaries to defuse…
Jun 16, 2020 2:18 pm (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to also participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers via video conference today at 3 pm.
Jun 16, 2020 2:16 pm (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the current operational situation in Eastern Ladakh, consequent to yesterday's violent faceoff on the LAC, along with the CDS and the three service Chiefs. The External Affairs Minister was also present during the meeting.
Jun 16, 2020 2:13 pm (IST)
Army Chief Cancels Pathankot Visit | Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has cancelled a scheduled visit to Pathankot on Tuesday after Indian army’s faceoff with Chinese troops.
Jun 16, 2020 2:08 pm (IST)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha appealed to the PM to call for an all-party meeting and said that since 1962 there had not been such a “disturbingly chilling news.”
Dear @PMOIndia@narendramodi ji...Request you with folded hands! Please call an All-Party Meeting immediately. Since 1962 we have never heard of such distrubingly chilling news. Martyrdom of forces have a story to tell to the nation. Please!! #GalwanValley
Major Generals of India, China Talking to Defuse Situation | Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides, news agency ANI reported quoting army sources.
Jun 16, 2020 2:01 pm (IST)
PM Modi Briefed About Situation | Prime Minister has been briefed about the situation and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be with the PM during the virtual meeting with chief ministers today.
Jun 16, 2020 1:53 pm (IST)
China’s Global Times quotes their foreign minister as saying: “China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation.”
Jun 16, 2020 1:49 pm (IST)
Casualties on Both Sides, Says Indian Army | Indian Army amends statement, says there were casualties on both sides. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” it said.
Jun 16, 2020 1:45 pm (IST)
Defence Min, 3 Army Chiefs, CDS and EAM Jaishankar Met to Discuss Recent Developments | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, three army chiefs, CDS and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met to discuss the recent developments.
Jun 16, 2020 1:39 pm (IST)
Defence Minister Holds Meeting | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Recent developments in Eastern Ladakh were discussed.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Recent developments in Eastern Ladakh were discussed. pic.twitter.com/0HiE9jBdDj
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said that he salutes the courage and sacrifice of brave officers “Salute the courage & sacrifice of brave officers/soldiers who laid their lives protecting territory of our Nation, condolences to their families -China must be sent a strong message registering India’s protest & anguish #IndiaChinaFaceOff,” Shergill tweeted.
Salute the courage & sacrifice of brave officers/soldiers who laid their lives protecting territory of our Nation, condolences to their families -China must be sent a strong message registering India’s protest & anguish #IndiaChinaFaceOff
Casualties on Both Sides, Say Sources | Intelligence sources say that there have been casualties on both sides. Sources also said that no firearms were used.
Jun 16, 2020 1:25 pm (IST)
China's Foreign Ministry Reacts | China foreign ministry, asked about Indian army reporting casualties in clash with China, says calls on India to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble, news agency Reuters reported.
Jun 16, 2020 1:20 pm (IST)
The two sides had made headway in talks last week with army chief General MM Naravane saying disengagement was in progress. The development had come after weeks of tension, including an incident in which patrolling soldiers from the two sides came to blows on the banks of Pangong Lake, resulting in injuries.
Jun 16, 2020 1:18 pm (IST)
Indian Army Releases Statement | A statement released by the Indian Army on Tuesday said the casualties were suffered on Monday night and that a meeting is underway between senior officials of both militaries to defuse the situation. “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” the army said in a statement.
Jun 16, 2020 1:17 pm (IST)
Indian Army Officer and 2 Soldiers Killed | An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a "violent face-off" with the Chinese troops in Ladakh in an unprecedented and dangerous escalation of an intense faceoff between the two armies since April.
Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in border skirmishes in Sikkim and Ladakh recently. (PTI image for representation)
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was not aware of any incident on the border with India.
A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks. The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.
The two armies have since thinned out some forces in a positive signal but soldiers, tanks and other armoured carriers remained heavily deployed in the high-altitude region, an official had said.
India and China fought a brief border war in 1962 and have not been able to settle their border despite two decades of talks. Both claim thousands of kilometres of territory and patrols along the undemarcated Line of Actual Control - the de-facto border - often run into each other, leading to tensions.