India China LAC Clash LIVE Updates: PLA Redeployed J-20 Fighter Jets Near Ladakh Days Before Fresh Move on Pangong Lake

Army Averts Repeat of North Bank Transgression | In a further escalation of the ongoing military confrontation between India and China in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese People Liberation Army carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops. According to officers, Indian Intelligence agencies had picked up noise of Chinese movement towards the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh and troops were moved to occupy the locations that the Chinese wanted to ingress to change the ground situation from the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements. READ MORE
China has issued a denial, with its foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian claiming that PLA troops "never crossed the line of actual control". Both sides are in communication regarding the situation on the ground, Lijian told a news briefing on Monday. The Indian Army spokesperson, however, said that Indian troops pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake and undertook measures to strengthen its positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," the Army spokesperson said. He said the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect India's territorial integrity.
The Indian Navy has deployed two warships to join the US Navy destroyer in the South China Sea.
The Indian army said in a statement on Monday that Chinese troops carried out military movements over the weekend to change the status quo on their disputed border in a fresh flare-up between the two…
India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh. The two sides began a process of disengagement on July 6, a day after a telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh. However, the process has not moved forward since mid-July.
The vessels have been deployed all along the Indian Ocean, especially the Malacca Straits which is China's preferred route to move towards other countries.
On the intervening night of August 29 and 30, Chinese troops 'carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo' but the attempt was thwarted by India
India-China Border Tensions
1) Indian intelligence picks up Chinese movement in Southern Bank
2) Indian troops move in to occupy locations that Chinese wanted to ingress
3) No face-to-face situation arose but Chinese troops continue to be in the area
4) By fending off the Chinese in Southern bank, India has averted what has happened in Northern Bank
Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said China remains consistent and persistent in indulging in LAC misadventures altering status quo, but alleged that the BJP Government remains hesitant in even admitting the reality. Aatmanirbhar, Toys and Love for Indian Dogs can divert attention but should not be confused with strategy and scheme to evict China, he said in a series of tweets.
Cong Slams Govt over Chinese Aggression | The Congress attacked the government over the Chinese aggression at the border and asked when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi show his "red eyes" to China. Another brazen attempt at aggression by China in Pangong Tso Lake. Everyday there is a Chinese intrusion...Pangong Tso Lake area, Gogra and Galwan valley, Depsang plains, Lipu Lake, Doka La and Naku La pass. Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes, said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
The statement said that the Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake and undertook measures to strengthen the positions.
The move by the Chinese Air Force to redeploy their latest and most capable aircraft at air bases near Ladakh comes soon after India started rapidly operationalising the Rafale fighter jets, five of which have joined the Air Force and three to four more will join in a couple of months, sources tell ANI.
Chinese Air Force Redeploys Fighter Aircrafts Near Ladakh | Days before the Chinese Army tried to carry out fresh transgressions near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) also redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh for operational deployment and they are still carrying out extensive flying there. The J-20 and their other aircraft have been carrying out extensive operational flying taking off from the different air bases opposite Ladakh territory mainly including Hotan and Gar Gunsa, reports ANI.
China Carried Out Military Movements at LAC: Army | On the night of August 29-30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during an ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army.
In this September 14, 2018, file photo, an Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. (AP)
This was the first major incident involving the troops of the two countries after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said, is holding a series of meetings in New Delhi with all stakeholders, to understand the situation and it was established during the discussions that India is prepared for any eventuality. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh flew to Delhi Delhi to brief the authorities about the latest face-off. Sources added that the situation is currently under control.
The PLA has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of troops has not moved forward in Pangong Tso, Depsang and a couple of other areas. At the five rounds of Corps commander-level talks, the Indian side has been insisting on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest, and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April.
