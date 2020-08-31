India China LAC Clash LIVE Updates: PLA Redeployed J-20 Fighter Jets Near Ladakh Days Before Fresh Move on Pangong Lake

In this September 14, 2018, file photo, an Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. (AP)



This was the first major incident involving the troops of the two countries after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said, is holding a series of meetings in New Delhi with all stakeholders, to understand the situation and it was established during the discussions that India is prepared for any eventuality. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh flew to Delhi Delhi to brief the authorities about the latest face-off. Sources added that the situation is currently under control.



India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh. The two sides began a process of disengagement on July 6, a day after a telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh. However, the process has not moved forward since mid-July.



The PLA has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of troops has not moved forward in Pangong Tso, Depsang and a couple of other areas. At the five rounds of Corps commander-level talks, the Indian side has been insisting on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest, and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April.