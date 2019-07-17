India, China Respecting Bilateral Pacts for Peace at Border, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Making a statement on the prevailing situation along the Sino-Indian border, Rajnath Singh told the Parliament that there is complete restraint by the armed forces of India and China at Doklam.
Home minister Rajnath Singh speaking in a Lok Sabha session.
New Delhi: India and China are respecting bilateral pacts to ensure peace and tranquillity along the
border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Making a statement on the prevailing situation along the Sino-Indian border, Singh said there is complete restraint by the armed forces of India and China at Doklam, which saw months long stand-off between armed forces of the two countries in 2017.
The Defence Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a summit meeting at Wuhan where it was decided that peace and tranqullity will be
maintained at the border.
Singh said specific guidance has been given to respective armies so that peace is maintained and the border is managed properly.
"India and China are respecting bilateral pacts to ensure peace and tranquillity along border," he said.
