Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India, China Sign Four Agreements to Strengthen People-to-people Ties, Promote Cultural Exchanges

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China. He called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and held talks with Wang. The two countries signed four agreements on cultural exchanges, healthcare, sports and cooperation in museum management, according to an official statement.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India, China Sign Four Agreements to Strengthen People-to-people Ties, Promote Cultural Exchanges
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. (Twitter/@ANI)
Loading...

Beijing: India and China on Monday signed four agreements to further strengthen the cultural and people-to-people ties between the two neighbours and ancient civilisations.

The agreements were signed after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi attended the second meeting of the India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges here.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China. He called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and held talks with Wang. The two countries signed four agreements on cultural exchanges, healthcare, sports and cooperation in museum management, according to an official statement.

Both countries agreed to promote cultural exchanges for preservation of intangible cultural heritage, organisation of cultural activities and management of archaeological heritage sites, it said.

Both Jaishankar and Wang Yi expressed the importance to enhance cooperation in the field of traditional medicine where both India China have a rich knowledge accumulated over centuries, with the objective of promoting the development of Traditional Medicine in two countries' healthcare systems.

"The two leaders agreed to promote exchanges between our National Sports Associations, sports persons and youth for strengthening cooperation on international sports events," the statement said. They also agreed to cooperate in museum management for promoting collaboration between Hubei Provincial Museum, Wuhan and the National Museum, New Delhi in the field of exhibitions, protection and restoration of collections and archaeological excavations for museums, it said.

The Hubei Provincial Museum is one of the best known museums in China, with a large amount of state-level historic and cultural relics.

The National Museum of India, is one of the largest museums in India. Established in 1949, it holds a variety of articles ranging from pre-historic era to modern works of art. The two leaders also agreed on a Plan of Action for bilateral engagements for the year 2020, it said.

The visit of Jaishankar, the first Indian minister to tour China after the Modi government began its second term.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram