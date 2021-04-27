India-China Standoff: Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness in Siachen, Eastern Ladakh

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday visited Siachen and eastern Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness in the strategically key sectors. He was accompanied by two top military commanders — Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander of the Northern Command, and Lt Gen PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding(GOC) of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

Gen Naravane interacted with the troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and high morale while being deployed in some of the harshest terrain, altitude and weather conditions, said a press release by the Army.

The Army chief was later briefed by Lt Gen Menon in Leh on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the border region.

India and China have been locked in military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh for over a year now. About 50,000 Indian troops continue to be deployed in the region with little progress in the disengagement process.

While both sides have disengaged in the north and south bank of Pangong Tso, there has been no agreement on disengaging in the other friction points of Gogra, Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang Plains.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has refused to take the disengagement process forward, suggest reports emerging out of the 11th round of Corps Commander level talks.

While there is commitment to continue talks between the two nations, no date has been fixed for the 12th round of talks, said a top source.

In webinar earlier this month, the Army chief had cautioned that the “threat in Eastern Ladakh has abated but not gone away". He also said that ‘not an inch of land has been lost ‘ to China.

