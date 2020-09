India-China Standoff LIVE Updates: No Shots Fired by Indian Troops Near Pangong Lake, Say Govt Sources After China's Claims

Read More

India-China Standoff LIVE Updates: India today denied firing of shots at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months, sources in the government said, hours after the People's Liberation Army accused the Indian troops of illegally crossing the border at the shore of the God Pao Mountain area and firing warning shots. This comes two days after the defence ministers of India and China met in Moscow, and two days ahead of the scheduled meeting between the foreign ministers. "These are serious military provocations.. of a very bad nature," PLA's Western Theater Command spokesperson Col Zhang Shuili said. Shuili, in a statement published by the military's official news website early on Tuesday, said that Chinese border guards took "countermeasures" to stabilise the situation. The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots.Triggering a violent face-off, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting in a clash in June, an incident that led to China and India deploying additional forces along the frontier . "We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions...and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again," Shuili said. Troops of India and China were engaged in two fierce face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in Northern Sikkim recently, leaving several soldiers on both sides injured. In the first incident, scores of Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh on the late evening of May 5 and the face-off ended next morning following a dialogue between the two sides. A number of soldiers on both sides sustained minor injuries as they exchanged punches and resorted to stone-pelting, the sources said, adding around 200 personnel were involved in the face-off. Both sides brought in additional troops following the fracas.