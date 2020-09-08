India-China Standoff LIVE Updates: No Shots Fired by Indian Troops Near Pangong Lake, Say Govt Sources After China's Claims

Event Highlights
Triggering a violent face-off, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting in a clash in June, an incident that led to China and India deploying additional forces along the frontier. "We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions...and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again," Shuili said. Troops of India and China were engaged in two fierce face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in Northern Sikkim recently, leaving several soldiers on both sides injured. In the first incident, scores of Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh on the late evening of May 5 and the face-off ended next morning following a dialogue between the two sides. A number of soldiers on both sides sustained minor injuries as they exchanged punches and resorted to stone-pelting, the sources said, adding around 200 personnel were involved in the face-off. Both sides brought in additional troops following the fracas.
RECAP of 73-day Stand-off in Doklam | In a separate incident, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border in which at least 10 soldiers sustained injuries. The troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017, which triggered fears of a war between the two neighbours. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries.
A number of soldiers on both sides sustained minor injuries as they exchanged punches and resorted to stone-pelting, the sources said, adding around 200 personnel were involved in the face-off. Both sides brought in additional troops following the fracas. It was the first case of troops from both sides exchanging blows after a similar incident had taken place around the Pangong Lake in August 2017.
RECAP | Troops of India and China were engaged in two fierce face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in Northern Sikkim recently, leaving several soldiers on both sides injured. In the first incident, scores of Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh on the late evening of May 5 and the face-off ended next morning following a dialogue between the two sides.
Jaishankar's Statement on India-China Stand-off | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the state of the border "cannot be de-linked" from the state of the relations. "If peace and tranquility at the border are not a given then the rest of the relationship cannot be on an upward trajectory. Is the basis for the r/s," he said. The Foreign Minister further dubbed the situation in eastern Ladakh "very serious".
Border Tensions Since Galwan Valley Clash | Both sides have observed a long-held protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, high altitude frontier running through the western Himalayas, though this agreement has not prevented casualties. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting in a clash in June, an incident that led to China and India deploying additional forces along the frontier.
'Military Provocations of Bad Nature', Claims China | Today's development comes two days after the defence ministers of India and China met in Moscow, and two days ahead of the scheduled meeting between the foreign ministers. "These are serious military provocations.. of a very bad nature," PLA's Western Theater Command spokesperson Col Zhang Shuili said. Shuili, in a statement published by the military's official news website early on Tuesday, said that Chinese border guards took "countermeasures" to stabilise the situation. The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots.
Chinese Statement | The Chinese PLA this morning issued a statement blaming India for opening fire on the Chinese soldiers. Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command, said, “September 7, the Indian army illegally crossed the line and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border. The shore of the God Pao Mountain area. During the operation, the Indian Army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground.”
'No Shots Fired': Centre on LAC Stand-off | India on Tuesday denied firing shots at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months, sources in the government said. The statement came hours after the People's Liberation Army accused the Indian troops of illegally crossing the border at the shore of the God Pao Mountain area and firing threat shots.
Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in a bordear standoff in Ladakh since May. (PTI image for representation)
It was the first case of troops from both sides exchanging blows after a similar incident had taken place around the Pangong Lake in August 2017. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
