India-China Standoff LIVE Updates: No Shots Fired by Indian Troops Near Pangong Lake, Say Govt Sources After China's Claims

Sep 8, 2020 8:59 am (IST)

Jaishankar's Statement on India-China Stand-off | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the state of the border "cannot be de-linked" from the state of the relations. "If peace and tranquility at the border are not a given then the rest of the relationship cannot be on an upward trajectory. Is the basis for the r/s," he said. The Foreign Minister further dubbed the situation in eastern Ladakh "very serious".