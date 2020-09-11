India-China Standoff LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to Meet CDS, NSA and 3 Armed Service Chiefs Today

Read More

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the three Service Chiefs at 11 am today to discuss the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting will be held a day after India strongly raised the deployment of large number of troops and military equipment by China along the LAC during the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow, government sources said on Friday.Despite China agreeing to de-escalate renewed tensions, India’s understanding remains that there will be no change in the ground situation for now. Even as the meeting was held, China's People Liberation Army has increased significantly increased buildup in the the last 48 hours as it looks to move further west of Finger 4. Indian troops are also being deployed in large numbers along the Finger 3 ridgeline on the north bank of Pangong Tso to match the PLA build-up.