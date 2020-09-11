India-China Standoff LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to Meet CDS, NSA and 3 Armed Service Chiefs Today

North Bank of Pangong Tso 'Peaceful' After Days of India-China Tension, But No Signs of Backing off | After two tensed nights between India and China, north bank of Pangong Tso was relatively "peaceful and incident-free", officials told News18. However, they added that troops on both sides continue to hold on to their respective heights between Finger 3 and Finger 4. "There has been no incident since last night in any sector along the LAC," a security official said, adding that however no significant reduction in number of soldiers could be seen on China's side. About 1,500-2,000 Chinese troops are occupying the ridge at finger 3. India has also deployed equal numbers. READ FULL STORY HERE.
Event Highlights
Despite China agreeing to de-escalate renewed tensions, India’s understanding remains that there will be no change in the ground situation for now. Even as the meeting was held, China's People Liberation Army has increased significantly increased buildup in the the last 48 hours as it looks to move further west of Finger 4. Indian troops are also being deployed in large numbers along the Finger 3 ridgeline on the north bank of Pangong Tso to match the PLA build-up.
Simmering Tensions | Pangong Tso is one of several hotspots where troops have massed since June. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," said India's defence ministry. On June 15, troops from the two sides fought hand-to-hand combat in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian troops were killed. China acknowledged casualties but did not give figures. The two sides blame each other for recent clashes and the two armies have since poured tens of thousands of troops into the region.
Indian Army Further Strengthens Dominance in Strategic Heights in Eastern Ladakh: Report | The Indian Army has further bolstered its dominance over a number of strategic heights overlooking key Chinese-held positions around Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh even as brigade commanders and commanding officers of the two militaries held separate talks to cool tensions in the region, government sources said. They said additional reinforcements have been made in hill tops and strategic locations around Pangong lake to keep a hawk-eye vigil on Chinese-held position of Finger 4.
PLA Role Expanding, Civil-military Fusion Policy Being Seen in China: Expert | China has a history of bringing army into politics and a civil-military fusion policy is being seen in that country with the PLA's role expanding, a senior fellow for China studies at the American Foreign Policy Council said on Thursday. At a webinar organized by the US Embassy in India, Joshua Eisenman , associate professor of global affairs at the Kellogg Institute for International Studies, said China is not just a "party-state but a party-army state," PTI reported.
Officials said that top leadership has been apprised of the situation after seeing the response from China, and India remains firm that it wants a diplomatic solution of the problem.
Highlights from Jaishankar’s Meet With Chinese Counterpart Amid LAC Standoff | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday amid a massive spike in border tensions in eastern Ladakh, triggered by fresh face-offs between the two armies. In meeting which lasted more than two hours, sources said Jaishankar stressed on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region, and reiterated that Indian forces never tried to change the status quo ante along the Line of Actual Control.
China, India Agree to Disengage Troops | China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow. Wang also told Jaishankar all personnel and equipment that have trespassed at the border must be moved and that frontier troops on both sides "must quickly disengage" in order to de-escalate the situation.
A RECAP | On Tuesday, India and China had a fresh face-off when the Chinese side accused Indian troops of illegally crossing the border at the shore of the God Pao Mountain area and firing warning shots. India, however, denied the claims, with the defence ministry saying: "India, while is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.”
‘Provocative Behaviour of Chinese Frontline Troops at Numerous Incidents of Friction along LAC’: India |The Indian side said that the provocative behaviour of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols. The Indian side clearly conveyed that it expected full adherence to all agreements on management of border areas and would not countenance any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally, as per sources. The two sides agreed that once the current situation eases they should expedite work to conclude new confidence building measures to maintain peace and enhance peace and tranquility in border areas.
The Chinese side said that foreign minister Wang Yi said it was normal for India and China to have differences as neighbours and that relations have once again come to a cross roads. But challenges can be overcome. But it appears China still tried to take a position on the current crisis as one where they have been wronged as their note said that Wang outlined China's stern position on the border situation and said it is imperative that provocations should be stopped including firing.
India Expresses Strong Concern at the Massing of Chinese Troops along LAC |As per sources, the Indian side expressed its strong concern at the massing of Chinese troops with equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India stated that the presence of such large concentration of troops was not in accordance with the 1993 and 1996 Agreements and created flash points along the LAC. Sources said the Chinese side has not provided a credible explanation for this deployment.
India, China Reach 5-point Consensus on Ladakh Situation |At the meeting in Moscow on Thursday night, India and China had agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in Ladakh that included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquility and avoiding any action that could escalate matters. This was stated in a joint press release issued by India. However, significantly, the statement was not issued by China.
No Change in China's Stand on Ladakh After Moscow Meet, Say Govt Sources | Despite China agreeing to de-escalate renewed tensions along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow, India’s understanding remains that the ground situation will remain the same for now. Senior government sources told News18 that reading between the lines suggests that there is no change in Beijing’s stated position after the over two-and-half-hour-long meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
China's moves are being seen as an attempt to wrest the advantage after Indian troops occupied dominating heights on the stretch from the south bank of the lake to Rechin La near Rezang La on August 29-30. Senior government sources told News18 that reading between the lines suggests that there is no change in Beijing’s stated position after the over two-and-half-hour-long meeting between in Moscow.
Officials said that top leadership has been apprised of the situation after seeing the response from China, and India remains firm that it wants a diplomatic solution of the problem. At the meeting in Moscow on Thursday night, India and China had agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in Ladakh that included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquility and avoiding any action that could escalate matters. This was stated in a joint press release issued by India. However, significantly, the statement was not issued by China.
