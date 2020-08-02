On Day 90 of Standoff, India, China to Hold 5th Round of Talks as Beijing Refuses to Pull Back from Pangong Tso

The fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on Sunday to take forward the stalled disengagement process at Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs, and to discuss the restoration of status quo in the Depsang Plains region in eastern Ladakh.

The talks will take place at 11am in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) as standoff enters 90th day.

The waiting game is on in the treacherous heights of Eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in a tense face-off for the last 13 weeks.

While both sides have stepped back in Galwan Valley and Hot Springs as agreed upon, the other two friction points —Pangong Tso and PP17 Gogra — have seen minimal progress. The pulling back has been stalled at Pangong Tso and Depsang Plains and 50 soldiers from both sides remain in a stand-off.

So far, four rounds of Army Cdr level talks, two rounds of WMCC meetings and one virtual meet between Special Representatives of India and China, Ajit Doval and Wang Yi have taken place.

Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, had earlier told CNN-News18 that troops will continue to be deployed on ground till status quo ante is achieved, that is, till the Chinese go back to their pre mid-April positions.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Indian Army is preparing for 40,000 personnel to spend the winters in Eastern Ladakh. It is also going ahead with emergency purchases of high altitude clothing and Artic tents.