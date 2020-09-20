India, China to Hold 6th Round of Corps Commander Talks Tomorrow, MEA Joint Secy May Also Attend

The sixth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is set to be held on Monday in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) as standoff between the two countries continue. MEA joint secretary is likely to be present for the meeting.

The talks are taking place to forward the stalled disengagement process at Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs, and to discuss the restoration of status quo in the Depsang Plains region in eastern Ladakh.

While both sides have stepped back in Galwan Valley and Hot Springs as agreed upon, the other two friction points — Pangong Tso and PP17 Gogra — have seen minimal progress. The pulling back has been stalled at Pangong Tso and Depsang Plains and 50 soldiers from both sides remain in a stand-off.

This comes days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha that no force in the world can stop Indian forces from patrolling on Ladakh border. He cautioned China that "we can start a war, but its end is not in our hands". Singh said India is seeking a peaceful resolution through talks in the border issue between both the countries.