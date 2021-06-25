India, China Agree on Need to Find Early Resolution to Issues Along LAC in Eastern Ladakh: MEA

India and China have agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The two sides have agreed to hold the twelfth round of talks between senior commanders to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector.

The MEA statement came after the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs while the Chinese side was led by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Keeping in view the agreement reached between the foreign ministers of the two countries in September 2020, both sides came to a consensus on the need to find an early resolution. India and China agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through the diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a mutually acceptable solution, which will also ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in the bilateral relations. Meanwhile, the two nations will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident.

It has been more than a year since the military standoff between China and India erupted in eastern Ladakh on May 5, 2020 during which there were fatalities on both sides for the first time in 45 years. They have made limited progress in achieving disengagement at the Pangong Lake area. The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points. India has been particularly pressing for the disengagement of troops in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

