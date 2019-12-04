Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India Committed to Partnering with Maldives for its Development, Says PM Modi on Visit to Male

PM Narendra Modi said the Indian government's 'Neighbourhood First' and Male's 'India First' policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 5:34 PM IST

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: As a close friend and maritime neighbour, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for its development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. The two countries will also enhance cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region, he asserted.

Speaking at an event where a fast interceptor vessel was gifted to the Maldives through video-conferencing, Modi said the Indian government's "Neighbourhood First" and Male's "India First" policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

In the coming years, projects under Indian assistance will bring more benefits to the people of the Maldives, he said. The prime minister said that "as a close friend and maritime member, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for democracy and development".

"We will also enhance our cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region," Modi said.

