India Committed to Partnering with Maldives for its Development, Says PM Modi on Visit to Male
PM Narendra Modi said the Indian government's 'Neighbourhood First' and Male's 'India First' policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: As a close friend and maritime neighbour, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for its development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. The two countries will also enhance cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region, he asserted.
Speaking at an event where a fast interceptor vessel was gifted to the Maldives through video-conferencing, Modi said the Indian government's "Neighbourhood First" and Male's "India First" policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation in all sectors.
In the coming years, projects under Indian assistance will bring more benefits to the people of the Maldives, he said. The prime minister said that "as a close friend and maritime member, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for democracy and development".
"We will also enhance our cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region," Modi said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise