India Compliant of Paris Climate Agreement Goal, is Working to Save Migratory Birds: PM Modi
The Prime Minister said that the government was assuring that development happened without harming the environment.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below two degree Celsius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
Addressing COP13 delegates in Gandhinagar via video conferencing from Delhi, Modi said India has been championing climate action based on values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.
He also said that India is also working to conserve migratory birds. "India has prepared a national action plan to conserve migratory birds along the Central Asia flyway," he said.
"We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment," he added.
