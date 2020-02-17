India Compliant of Paris Climate Agreement Goal, is Working to Save Migratory Birds: PM Modi

New Delhi: India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below two degree Celsius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing COP13 delegates in Gandhinagar via video conferencing from Delhi, Modi said India has been championing climate action based on values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.

He also said that India is also working to conserve migratory birds. "India has prepared a national action plan to conserve migratory birds along the Central Asia flyway," he said.

"We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.