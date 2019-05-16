English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Condemns Drone Attacks Targeting Oil Installations in Saudi Arabia
The drone strikes hit two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline on Tuesday.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: India Thursday strongly condemned the drone attacks targeting oil installations in Saudi Arabia two days ago.
The drone strikes hit two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline on Tuesday, resulting in shutting down of a major pipeline which can carry five million barrels of crude per day.
"We strongly condemn the drone attacks on May 14, targeting oil installations in Saudi Arabia. We reiterate our resolve to fight terrorism and violence in all its forms and manifestations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
He was responding to a query on the drone attacks. According to reports, the drone attacks have been claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
The drone strikes hit two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline on Tuesday, resulting in shutting down of a major pipeline which can carry five million barrels of crude per day.
"We strongly condemn the drone attacks on May 14, targeting oil installations in Saudi Arabia. We reiterate our resolve to fight terrorism and violence in all its forms and manifestations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
He was responding to a query on the drone attacks. According to reports, the drone attacks have been claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are Way Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman on Instagram
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results