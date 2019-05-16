Take the pledge to vote

India Condemns Drone Attacks Targeting Oil Installations in Saudi Arabia

The drone strikes hit two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline on Tuesday.

PTI

May 16, 2019
India Condemns Drone Attacks Targeting Oil Installations in Saudi Arabia
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
New Delhi: India Thursday strongly condemned the drone attacks targeting oil installations in Saudi Arabia two days ago.

The drone strikes hit two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline on Tuesday, resulting in shutting down of a major pipeline which can carry five million barrels of crude per day.

"We strongly condemn the drone attacks on May 14, targeting oil installations in Saudi Arabia. We reiterate our resolve to fight terrorism and violence in all its forms and manifestations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He was responding to a query on the drone attacks. According to reports, the drone attacks have been claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
