1-min read

India Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Says International Community Must Unite in Fight Against Terrorism

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the international community must unite in the fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to account.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
Hospital workers carry an injured person to the ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned the terror attack at an event in Afghanistan capital Kabul that killed at least 32 people and injured dozens.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the international community must unite in the fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to account.

A number of political leaders were present on Friday at the event, organised to commemorate Shaheed Mazari, who was a leader of Afghanistan's ethnic Hazaras community.

"India strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at the event commemorating Shaheed Mazari in Kabul today, where a number of senior political leaders were present," the MEA said.

"We express heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured and to the Government and people of Afghanistan," it said.

The terror attack came days after the Taliban and the US inked a landmark peace deal, which provides for withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

