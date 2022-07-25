CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Condemns Recent Killings in Northern Iraq's Dohuk

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 18:42 IST

New Delhi, India

The MEA said India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed on Monday (Image: Twitter)

Following the killings last Wednesday, some Iraqi officials claimed that Turkey was behind the attack, but the Turkish foreign ministry rejected the allegations

India on Monday strongly condemned last week’s attack on a mountain resort in Dohuk region of northern Iraq in which eight tourists were reportedly killed and 20 others wounded. Following the killings last Wednesday, some Iraqi officials claimed that Turkey was behind the attack, but the Turkish foreign ministry rejected the allegations.

“India strongly condemns the recent killings in the Zakho district of Dohuk governorate, Kurdistan region of Iraq, which is a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“India expresses its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the dastardly attack, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” it said.

The MEA said India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed on Monday in condolence books opened by the government of Iraq in Baghdad and the Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi.

