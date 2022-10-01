CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Condemns Terror Attack on Education Centre in Afghanistan's Kabul

PTI

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 17:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of an education center that was attacked by a suicide bomber, in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP Image)

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of an education center that was attacked by a suicide bomber, in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP Image)

The suicide attack at Kaaj Educational Centre took place on Friday and most of the victims were female students, according to reports from Kabul.

India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on an educational institution in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul that left more than 20 people dead and dozens wounded. The suicide attack at Kaaj Educational Centre took place on Friday and most of the victims were female students, according to reports from Kabul.

“We are saddened by yesterday’s terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. “Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places,” he said.

first published:October 01, 2022, 17:05 IST
last updated:October 01, 2022, 17:05 IST