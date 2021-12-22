India on Wednesday conducted maiden test of next generation short-range ballistic missile Pralay from from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, it can strike target at range up to 500 km and carry up to 1 ton warhead, sources said.

On December 18, another ballistic missile, the nuclear-capable Agni-P was successfully tested from the same island off Odisha coast. The ‘Agni P’ is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, as per the DRDO.

The test was conducted at 11.06 am. “Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," the DRDO said in a statement.

