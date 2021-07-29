India Consistently Prevented Efforts to Dilute Focus on Terrorism: Amb Tirumurti

India has consistently kept the spotlight within and outside the UN Security Council on combating terrorism and prevented efforts to "dilute" the focus on the scourge, New Delhi's envoy here said, with the country set to host a signature event relating to the Secretary-General's report on ISIS during the Council's Presidency next month.

India will assume the rotating Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council on August 1, the country's first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure. India has consistently kept the spotlight on combating terrorism, both inside the Council and outside as well," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told .

