Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

India Constructs New Buildings for Five Schools in Sri Lanka's Northern Province

A special event was held at St Henry's College, Ilavalai in Jaffna during which new school buildings constructed with the Indian assistance in Northern Province were handed over to the people of Sri Lanka.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 11:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Constructs New Buildings for Five Schools in Sri Lanka's Northern Province
Photo for representation. (REUTERS)

Colombo: As Sri Lankan Tamils celebrate the Thai Pongal festival, India on Wednesday handed over new buildings for five schools it constructed in Northern Province under the people-oriented development cooperation with the Sri Lankan government.

A special event was held at St Henry's College, Ilavalai in Jaffna during which new school buildings constructed with the Indian assistance in Northern Province were handed over to the people of Sri Lanka.

At the event which coincided with the Thai Pongal festival, Northern Province Governor PSM Charles and the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Vinod K Jacob jointly inaugurated the new buildings, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

Senior government officials, leaders from the region, students and teachers of the schools and local people attended the functions.

These buildings are part of new classroom buildings being constructed in 27 schools in the Northern Province at a cost of 250 million Sri Lankan Rupees.

Of these, 20 school buildings have been completed and inaugurated including the buildings for five schools handed over today. The remaining seven school buildings are expected to be completed shortly, the release said.

This project is part of India's continued people-oriented development cooperation with Sri Lanka, the statement said.

India's overall commitment of development assistance to Sri Lanka stands at a total of around USD 3.5 billion and among these, USD 560 million is pure grant assistance.

Out of the total commitment of 63,000 houses, 47,500 houses have already been built. Besides, various projects undertaken for rehabilitation and resettlement, the Indian government has constructed a total of 46,000 houses in the region, it said.

India has also assisted Faculty of Agriculture and Engineering in Kilinochchi campus of Jaffna University with equipment and skill components worth SLR 600 million.

The ongoing development cooperation projects in the Northern Province under Indian government's grant assistance include construction of a cultural centre in Jaffna, construction of 3,000 rain water harvesting units, construction of 25 model villages consisting of 600 houses, establishing a business/ICT incubator Centre in Jaffna among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram