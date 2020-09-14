INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India Coronavirus Cases Surge To 4.85 Million

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-CASES:India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-CASES:India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million, the health ministry said on Monday.

MUMBAI: India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million, the health ministry said on Monday.

The world’s second-most populous country lags only the United States globally in overall number of infections, but it has been reporting more daily cases than the United States since mid-August.

Deaths have been relatively low so far compared with the number of infections, but are seeing an uptick. More than 1,100 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking the total number of fatalities from the disease to 79,722.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 14, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
Next Story
Loading