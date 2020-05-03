India Covid-19 Death Toll Rrises to 1,301; Total Cases Near Alarming 40,000 Mark
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.
A municipal worker disinfects an area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,301 and the number of cases climbed to 39,980 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.
The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.
Of the 1,301 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum with 521 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (262), Madhya Pradesh (151), Rajasthan (65), Delhi (64), Uttar Pradesh (43) and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at 33 each.
The death toll reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the disease.
Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 deaths.
Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data.
