August News for India As Covid Vaccinations Last Month Higher Than G7 Countries Combined

The central government on Sunday said India had administered more doses in August than all G7 nations combined, even as the country ranked 14th among 30 populous countries with regard to coronavirus vaccine doses per 100 people.

The Centre said India administered 180 million doses last month, while Group of Seven (G7) nations – Japan, USA, France, Germany, Italy, UK and Canada – overall administered 101 million doses. In a congratulatory tweet, the Indian government tweeted, “Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority. #LargestVaccineDrive.” (sic)

According to the data provided in the tweet by MyGovIndia, India alone administered a whopping 140 million doses more than Japan’s 40 million, the country on top among the G7 when it comes to number of vaccinations last month. Canada, meanwhile, administered the lowest at 3 million doses.

(Image: News18 Creative)

According to another data chart in the same tweet, with its 180 million doses, India is also leading global Covid-19 vaccinations for the month of August. It is followed by Brazil at 50 million doses and G7 nation Japan at 40 million.

The government also said India had administered 68.46 crore doses as on Sunday. MyGovIndia tweeted, “With over 68 crore vaccine doses administered so far, India is going strong in its fight against COVID-19. Together, we’ll soon overcome this pandemic. Till then, take all the precautionary measures to stay protected from the virus. #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA” (sic)

With over 68 crore vaccine doses administered so far, India is going strong in its fight against COVID-19.Together, we’ll soon overcome this pandemic. Till then, take all the precautionary measures to stay protected from the virus. #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/UYnmkthOUQ — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 5, 2021

While India’s vaccination drive accelerated in August, it still has some catching up to do. In terms of fully vaccinated population, India ranks 17 among 30 countries in terms of doses per 100 people. While the global vaccination average is 68.4 doses per 100 people, it is 47.5 per 100 in India that is the world’s leading vaccine manufacturer, Times of India reported earlier. India has, so far, reported 42,588 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. The figure is nearly identical to the previous day’s tally of 42,665.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here