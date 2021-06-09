India Achieves Vaccine Milestone, Over 24 Crore Cumulative Doses Administered

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in the country had surpassed 24 crore. On Wednesday, 19,24,924 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age range received the first dose of vaccine, while 86,450 received the second dosage, according to the ministry.

So far, the first dose has been given to 3,38,08,845 people in the 18-44 age bracket throughout states and union territories, while the second dose has been given to 4,05,114 persons. The first dose was given to around 10 lakh individuals in the 18-44 age range in Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, according to the ministry.

The country has administered cumulatively 24,24,79,167 vaccine doses, according to a provisional report at 7 pm on Wednesday. The total include 1,00,12,624 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 69,11,311 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,64,71,228 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 87,51,277 FLWs who have received the second dose.

Besides, 7,33,23,267 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have received the first dose and 1,16,22,718 have got the second dose. As many as 6,16,38,580 beneficiaries aged above 60 have got the first dose and 1,95,34,203 have taken the second dose, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the 145th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 31,31,759 vaccine doses were administered. The ministry said 28,37,572 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,94,187 for the second dose.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(With PTI inputs)

