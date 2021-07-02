India Crosses Grim Milestone of 4 Lakh Covid-19 Deaths, 60% of Fatalities in 2nd Wave

India crossed another grim milestone on Friday as the country reported four lakh deaths due to covid-19, half of them reported in the deadly second wave. According to Union Health Ministry data, nearly 60 per cent of the deaths were reported since April 1.

From 1.62 lakh on April 1, the number of coronavirus deaths touched four-lakh-mark on July 2, as per official data. Data analysed by CNN-News18 shows in just 93 days, India has reported 2.37 lakh Covid-19 deaths, accounting for 59.3 per cent of the total deaths in the country.

India reported its first coronavirus death on March 12, 2020. Nearly seven months later, it crossed the grim milestone of the one-lakh mark on October 2.

The pace continued until the second wave of coronavirus hit India in April. The country crossed the two-lakh mark on April 28 again nearly seven months after surpassing the one-lakh mark.

While the two lakh coronavirus deaths in the country were recorded in more than a year (March 2020-April 2021), another two lakh deaths were reported in a little more than two months (April 28-July 2).

The second wave of the coronavirus infection started in April. On April 4, India reported more than one lakh coronavirus cases – breaching all the previous records. The trend continued and daily cases and deaths constantly reported an upward trend till the first half of May.

For nearly two and half months, India continued to report over 1,000 deaths. On April 14, the country recorded 1,027 fatalities. By April 18, the country was reporting over 1,500 deaths in a day. Soon, since April 21, the toll increased to over 2,000 deaths per day and from April 28, India’s per day fatality was above the 3,000-mark.

For several days in May, the daily deaths were over 4,000. May 19 was the deadliest day so afr as India reported 4,529 deaths — the worst single-day death toll in any country across the globe since the outbreak began. On May 24, India’s coronavirus toll crossed the three-lakh mark. In May, India recorded 1.17 lakh deaths – the highest for any month so far in India.

According to the health ministry, June was better for India as the monthly deaths dropped to over 66,550. While the deaths also reported a downward trend since May-end, only on June 28, India recorded less than 1,000 deaths in a day.

