India Crosses One-Cr Mark in Covid Vaccination for Fifth Time, UP Again Leads With Over 34L Doses

India on Monday again breached the one-crore mark in coronavirus vaccination, making it the fifth time the country achieved this feat. The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered has now crossed 86 crore. The last time India crossed the one-crore mark was on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday when a whopping two crore jabs were administered.

Hailing the feat, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses. Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India delivers a punch to Corona - Record of 1+ crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time.”

On the occasion of PM Modi‘s 71st birthday on September 17, India had smashed all records by administering over 2.5 crore coronavirus vaccine doses. Out of all states, Karnataka had topped the ongoing vaccination drive with over 26.9 lakh doses that day.

India administered 1 crore vaccines on August 27 for the first time, with 10,064,032 people receiving the doses. Uttar Pradesh had at the time administered the most doses, with more than 28 lakh people jabbed. India again reached the highest ever immunisation numbers in a single day on August 31 when it vaccinated more than 1.33 crore individuals against Covid-19. For the third time, India administered over 1.13 crore vaccines on September 6, bringing the total immunisation number to nearly 70 crore at the time.

Uttar Pradesh is among the states leading the vaccination drive and on Monday, it administered over 34 lakh doses making it the highest ever single-day vaccine coverage for the state.

The Centre has fixed a target of achieving a record of administering over 2.5 crore vaccine doses per day, according to CoWin. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

(With PTI inputs)

