English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Cuts Royalty, Raises Price of GM Cotton Seeds In a Fresh Blow to Mosanto
The farm ministry first cut Monsanto's royalties in 2016. The company became embroiled in a now popular dispute with an Indian seed company arguing that India's Patent Act did not allow Monsanto any patent cover for its GM cotton.
File image of a hoarding showing US biotech giant, Monsanto. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India has cut the royalties that local seed companies pay to German drugmaker Bayer AG's Monsanto unit for the third time in four years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has decided to reduce royalties paid by Indian seed companies to Monsanto for its genetically modified (GM) cotton by 49 percent – from 39 to 20 rupees for a packet of 450 grams, according to a farm ministry order.
The decision could prompt Monsanto and other foreign seed companies to further scale back investment in the sector, said Ram Kaundinya, director general of the Federation of Seed Industry of India.
The decision comes at a time when India's cotton output is falling and needs a breakthrough to help maintain its leading position in the global cotton market, said Kaundinya.
New Delhi's cotton output is likely to fall to 32.8 million bales of 170 kg each in the year by September 2019 - the lowest in nine years, triggering higher imports of the fibre, according to industry group Cotton Association of India.
"The order is most disappointing," said Shivendra Bajaj, executive director of the alliance for Agri Innovation, an advocacy group.
Other than cutting Monsanto's royalties, the government raised the prices of GM cotton seeds by 1.43 percent to 710 rupees ($10.16) a packet.
New Delhi approved Monsanto's GM cottonseed trait, the only lab-altered crop allowed in India, in 2003 and an upgraded variety in 2006, helping transform the country into the world's top producer and second-largest exporter of the fibre.
Monsanto's GM cotton seed technology went on to dominate 90 percent of India's cotton acreage.
However, Monsanto became embroiled in a dispute with Indian seed company Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL), which argued that India's Patent Act did not allow Monsanto any patent cover for its GM cotton. Monsanto and NSL are engaged in a maze of arbitration proceedings and legal cases.
Last month Reuters reported that Monsanto has won proceedings against NSL in a royalty dispute.
The farm ministry first cut Monsanto's royalties in 2016, triggering a long-running feud that prompted the U.S. ambassador to India at the time, Richard Verma, to approach Modi's office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has decided to reduce royalties paid by Indian seed companies to Monsanto for its genetically modified (GM) cotton by 49 percent – from 39 to 20 rupees for a packet of 450 grams, according to a farm ministry order.
The decision could prompt Monsanto and other foreign seed companies to further scale back investment in the sector, said Ram Kaundinya, director general of the Federation of Seed Industry of India.
The decision comes at a time when India's cotton output is falling and needs a breakthrough to help maintain its leading position in the global cotton market, said Kaundinya.
New Delhi's cotton output is likely to fall to 32.8 million bales of 170 kg each in the year by September 2019 - the lowest in nine years, triggering higher imports of the fibre, according to industry group Cotton Association of India.
"The order is most disappointing," said Shivendra Bajaj, executive director of the alliance for Agri Innovation, an advocacy group.
Other than cutting Monsanto's royalties, the government raised the prices of GM cotton seeds by 1.43 percent to 710 rupees ($10.16) a packet.
New Delhi approved Monsanto's GM cottonseed trait, the only lab-altered crop allowed in India, in 2003 and an upgraded variety in 2006, helping transform the country into the world's top producer and second-largest exporter of the fibre.
Monsanto's GM cotton seed technology went on to dominate 90 percent of India's cotton acreage.
However, Monsanto became embroiled in a dispute with Indian seed company Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL), which argued that India's Patent Act did not allow Monsanto any patent cover for its GM cotton. Monsanto and NSL are engaged in a maze of arbitration proceedings and legal cases.
Last month Reuters reported that Monsanto has won proceedings against NSL in a royalty dispute.
The farm ministry first cut Monsanto's royalties in 2016, triggering a long-running feud that prompted the U.S. ambassador to India at the time, Richard Verma, to approach Modi's office.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- Aalisha Panwar to Replace Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot?
- Catch Glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit From the Sets of 'Kalank'
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results