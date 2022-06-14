'It's Not Over': Mandaviya Says as Mumbai Bears Brunt of Maha Caseload, Delhi’s Positivity Rate Touches 7.06%

With some states witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that the pandemic was not over yet and stressed on being vigilant and observing Covid-appropriate behaviour. The minister appealed to states and union territories to continue and strengthen surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new variants in the country.

Mandaviya’s appeal to remain alert comes as Delhi reported 614 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday as the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here. This is the highest positivity rate since May 4, when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out positive for Covid-19. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,561 from 2,442 on Sunday, the bulletin said. As many as 1,825 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,613 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 191 containment zones in the city.

Experts said that people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest uptick in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, about 38 per cent less than the previous day, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the metropolis even as the active tally shot up to 11,331, the local civic body said.

The metropolis reports less number of infections on Mondays, mainly due to fewer tests conducted on weekends.

The city logged four-digit coronavirus infections for the seventh day in a row though it reported 685 fewer Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours compared to 1,803 infections on Sunday which also saw two fatalities linked to the infection.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 11.61 per cent.

Mandaviya, in a meeting with health ministers and senior officials of states and union territories via video conference, highlighted the increased case positivity rate in some districts and states and reduced Covid-19 testing. He stated that increased and timely testing will enable early identification of cases and help curb spread of the infection in the community.

Stressing on importance of COVID-19 vaccination among the vulnerable age groups, he urged the state health ministers to personally review the status and progress of the special month-long drive — Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign — which started on June 1. “Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the first and second doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine,” Mandaviya said.

