India 'Deeply Examining' Data on Booster Shots, Will Approve Once Science Agrees: Covid Task Force Head

India will start administering coronavirus vaccine booster doses once all scientific aspects are “deeply examined”, chief of the country’s Covid task force Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday.

“While several studies are coming out, we still are looking for accurate answers to understand which one is the right booster and what is the correct interval to start jabbing,” said Dr Paul, while adding that “once science says it should be given, it will be given”.

He was speaking during the launch of the book ‘Going Viral’ authored by Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of the country’s apex biomedical research organisation, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Dr Paul added that there is no emergency to administer booster doses anyway, considering not many months have passed since the last vaccination. “We are deeply examining all the available data and it needs a systematic review before making any decision. Anyway, the booster dose will not be given to the whole population tomorrow. We have time in hand,” he said.

India is already considering the formation of policy on the administration of a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines. An expert group has been working on formulating a policy document on a third vaccine dose in the country, News18.com has earlier reported. The third vaccine shot could be first recommended as an additional dose and not a booster shot to immunocompromised people while a booster jab is given to healthy people after a few months of receiving the second dose, according to sources.

Paul, who is also a member (health) of government think tank NITI Aayog, said that considering a reasonable scenario, Covid-19 will turn endemic. However, he added, that India needs medicines to stop the progression of disease and prevent mortalities.

“Going forward, considering that we don’t take things for granted and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, the disease will enter an endemic stage. But we need to be watchful,” he said while adding that “we need medicine so that the mild disease does not become severe”.

