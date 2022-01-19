CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » India » India, Denmark Agree to Initiate Joint Research on Green Fuels
1-MIN READ

India, Denmark Agree to Initiate Joint Research on Green Fuels

They agreed to organise 3-4 webinars for partnership development and stressed on promoting call for proposals in green fuels, including green hydrogen. (Image for representation: Shutterstock/File)

They agreed to organise 3-4 webinars for partnership development and stressed on promoting call for proposals in green fuels, including green hydrogen. (Image for representation: Shutterstock/File)

The Joint Science and Technology Committee meeting held last week discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation of both countries.

India and Denmark agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels including green hydrogen, the Science and Technology Ministry said on Wednesday. The Joint Science and Technology Committee meeting held last week discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation of both countries. The meeting, held virtually, put a special focus on green solutions for the future — strategy for investments in green research, technology, and innovation, the ministry said in a statement.

They agreed to organise 3-4 webinars for partnership development and stressed on promoting call for proposals in green fuels, including green hydrogen. The Joint Committee also reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects of last two joint calls being implemented in the areas of energy research; water; cyber-physical systems, and bioresources & secondary agriculture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:January 19, 2022, 22:52 IST