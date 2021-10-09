'India, Denmark Great Examples of Green Growth': PM Modi, Danish Counterpart Hold Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, who is on a two-day visit to India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and held bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.

During the meeting, both the world leaders discussed and reviewed commitment towards green energy. “During the COVID19 pandemic, India and Denmark have continued their cooperation. During our virtual summit, we had decided to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Today, we reviewed and reiterated our commitment on this," said PM Modi.

Calling India a “close partner, Danish PM Frederiksen said, “We are two democratic nations that believe in an international system based on rules. Cooperation between India and Denmark is a great example of how green growth and green transition can go hand in hand."

“It’s a matter of happiness that Denmark has become a member of International Solar Alliance. It’s a new dimension in the India-Denmark partnership," PM Modi added.

Frederiksen’s trip to India marks the first visit by a head of state or government since the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed early last year since the onset of the pandemic.

Minister of State or External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi received the Danish Prime Minister at the airport on Friday.

As part of her agenda, Frederiksen will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said the Danish Prime Minister’s visit is very important, stating it will give an opportunity to review the green strategic partnership, which aims to create a framework to solve the environmental crisis.

This will engage in areas including renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and science and technology.

The relations between India and Denmark have historically remained cordial as the Nordic country is the only nation with which India has a Green Strategic Partnership which leads to green Danish solutions in India’s climate crisis battle.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

