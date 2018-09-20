English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Engages With US to Ensure Energy Security Amid Iran Sanctions
In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and ordered the renewal of US sanctions. Some sanctions took effect on August 6, while those affecting the oil and banking sectors will start from November 4.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India is engaged with the United States and other stakeholders to ensure its energy security and national interest, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, as Washington is set to tighten sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sector.
In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and ordered the renewal of US sanctions. Some sanctions took effect on August 6, while those affecting the oil and banking sectors will start from November 4. India is closely monitoring the development and assessing the implication of the US sanctions, Raveesh Kumar said.
India, Iran's leading oil client after China, is also developing the Chabahar Port in the Middle Eastern nation.
“Chabahar is a very important project for us, not only for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, but also for Afghanistan itself," he said, adding that the development of the port figured in the high-level talks between India and the United States in New Delhi earlier this month.
"I can say this discussion has led to a better understanding by the United States of our objectives, concerns, sensitivities and expectations," he added.
In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and ordered the renewal of US sanctions. Some sanctions took effect on August 6, while those affecting the oil and banking sectors will start from November 4. India is closely monitoring the development and assessing the implication of the US sanctions, Raveesh Kumar said.
India, Iran's leading oil client after China, is also developing the Chabahar Port in the Middle Eastern nation.
“Chabahar is a very important project for us, not only for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, but also for Afghanistan itself," he said, adding that the development of the port figured in the high-level talks between India and the United States in New Delhi earlier this month.
"I can say this discussion has led to a better understanding by the United States of our objectives, concerns, sensitivities and expectations," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs Of Hindostan New Motion Poster: Lloyd Owen Plays John Clive
- 'Would You Worship a Donkey or Elephant?' Republican Party Draws Flak for Ganesh Chaturthi Ad
- Google Home Mini Grabs Top Spot Among Connected Speakers Globally
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- Djokovic to Provide Fire Power For Team Europe at Laver Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...