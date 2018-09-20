GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Engages With US to Ensure Energy Security Amid Iran Sanctions

In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and ordered the renewal of US sanctions. Some sanctions took effect on August 6, while those affecting the oil and banking sectors will start from November 4.

Reuters

Updated:September 20, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Engages With US to Ensure Energy Security Amid Iran Sanctions
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India is engaged with the United States and other stakeholders to ensure its energy security and national interest, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, as Washington is set to tighten sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sector.

In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and ordered the renewal of US sanctions. Some sanctions took effect on August 6, while those affecting the oil and banking sectors will start from November 4. India is closely monitoring the development and assessing the implication of the US sanctions, Raveesh Kumar said.

India, Iran's leading oil client after China, is also developing the Chabahar Port in the Middle Eastern nation.
“Chabahar is a very important project for us, not only for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, but also for Afghanistan itself," he said, adding that the development of the port figured in the high-level talks between India and the United States in New Delhi earlier this month.

"I can say this discussion has led to a better understanding by the United States of our objectives, concerns, sensitivities and expectations," he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...