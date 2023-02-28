CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » India Ensuring Benefits of Digital Revolution Reach All, Says PM Modi
1-MIN READ

India Ensuring Benefits of Digital Revolution Reach All, Says PM Modi

PTI

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 11:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI. (File Photo)

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology', Modi said technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayers

India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, and ensuring that benefits of digital revolution reach everyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology’, Modi said technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayers.

Technology formed the base of One Nation One Ration, he said adding that JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number) trinity helped in giving benefits to the poor.

He said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are being discussed, and are poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors.

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
