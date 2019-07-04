India, EU Officials to Meet Next Week to Discuss Trade Issues
Negotiations for the pact, officially dubbed as the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), have been held up since May 2013 and have witnessed many hurdles.
File photo of an European Union flag. (Representative image from Reuters)
New Delhi: Senior officials of India and the European Union would meet here next week to discuss trade-related issues, including the long-stalled proposed free trade agreement, sources said.
Chief negotiators of the free trade agreement are expected to deliberate upon ways to resume the talks.
Negotiations for the pact, officially dubbed as the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), have been held up since May 2013 and have witnessed many hurdles.
Further, senior officials from ASEAN are also likely to hold discussions with Indian authorities on the proposed mega free trade agreement RCEP.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) bloc comprises 10 ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six free trade agreement (FTA) partners — India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
The talks assume significance as member countries are targeting to conclude the negotiations by the end of this year.
RCEP negotiations, which started in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in November 2012, aim to cover goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights.
A US official delegation will also meet officials here for trade-related issues. This will be the first India-US meeting after America's decision to roll back export incentives under their GSP programme.
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: No Chance Australia Will be Complacent: Langer
- ICC World Cup 2019: Williamson Needs Ferguson in Bowling Attack: Vettori
- PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need to Know About Weapon Grips
- Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Super Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 200 Crore, Spider-Man Far From Home Opens to Positive Reviews
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s