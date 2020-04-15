Take the pledge to vote

India Facilitating Return of 180 Pakistani Nationals Stranded after Borders Closed to Fight Covid-19

The Pakistan High Commission here has been in close contact with the Indian side to ensure expeditious and safe return of stranded Pakistanis.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
India Facilitating Return of 180 Pakistani Nationals Stranded after Borders Closed to Fight Covid-19
Stranded Pakistani nationals at Amritsar after India closed the Wagah-Attari borders on March 13.

India is facilitating the return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals to their home country, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been helping a number of foreign missions to evacuate their citizens stranded in India after it closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of passenger flights as part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"We understand from the High Commission of Pakistan that 180 of their nationals currently in India want to go back. We are coordinating with authorities concerned to facilitate their departure," a source said.

The Pakistan High Commission here has been in close contact with the Indian side to ensure expeditious and safe return of stranded Pakistanis.

Last month, five Pakistan nationals returned home via the Attari-Wagah border point.

Most of the Pakistani nationals came to India on medical visas.

