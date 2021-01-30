India Reaches 3-Million Vaccination Mark in 13 Days, Fastest in the World, Reveals Health Ministry Data

A Health Ministry data has revealed that India took only 13 days to complete the vaccination of three million people in India, one of the fastest in the world.

As against the United States which took 18 days, Israel 33 days, and the United Kingdom 36 days to cover three million vaccinations, India by virtue of its rapid testing facilities reached a milestone by achieving this mark in only 13 days.

Though India started its vaccination drive much later than other countries, its vaccination rate has been higher owing to the efficient management of the beneficiaries, and most of them showing up for the drive.

States such as Karnataka (2,86,089), Maharashtra (2,20,587), Rajasthan (2,57,833), Uttar Pradesh (2,94,959) have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries.

With the number of sites and sessions increasing, the vaccination drive is covering an average of 5 lakh beneficiaries daily, as against an average of 2 lakh when it was kicked off on January 16.

As per the Health Ministry data, India was also the fastest to reach one million and two million vaccination marks.

Meanwhile, the ministry is now gearing up to start vaccinating frontline workers from the first week of February. Health ministry additional secretary Manohar Agnani has written to all states and union territories to initiate vaccination of frontline workers, while inoculation of healthcare workers will also go on simultaneously.