'India Feels...': In Birthday Wish for Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Modi

In this December 14, 2019 photo, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh interact during the party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he wished the former prime minister on his birthday.

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he wished the former prime minister on his birthday. Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday.

“India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all,” Gandhi said. “Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” the former Congress chief tweeted with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh#.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said a dedicated leader’s primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest and surest possible way. “Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian,” the party said. In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along, the Congress said in another tweet.

“One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh’s vision for our nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows,” the party tweeted.

